Help Crime Stoppers Find Brothers- Our Wanted Persons of the Week
The Oneida City Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating two brothers who are wanted on several charges and arrest warrants, tied to Utica, Oneida, Frankfort and East Syracuse.
According to Lt. Ryan Warner, police are trying to locate 36-year-old Andrew Desimone and 33-year-old Michael Desimone, with a last known address in East Syracuse. Both are alleged to have entered a resident's home and assaulted an occupant.
Read: Here are 23 Drive-In Theaters in New York State
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Name: ANDREW AND MICHAEL DESIMONE
Agency: Oneida City Police Department
Name: Andrew Desimone and Michael Desimone
DOB: Andrew: 4/10/1989 (36 yo)
Michael: 5/6/1992 (33 yo)
Descriptors: Caucasian, males, Andrew: 5’11” Michael: 5'8"
Location: Both have ties to the Utica/Frankfort area. Michael’s last known address is in East Syracuse.
Charges:
- Arrest Warrants issued by the Oneida City Court for:
- Andrew
- Burglary 1st Class B Felony
- Assault 2nd Class D Felony
- Criminal Possession of Weapon 3rd Class D Felony
- Michael
- Burglary 1st Class B Felony
- Assault 2nd Class D Felony
- Criminal Possession of Weapon 4th degree Class A Misdemeanor
- Andrew
Incident:
- Both are alleged to have entered a residence unlawfully and assaulted an occupant.
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477. The Warrants Unit can also be reached at (315) 223-3580.
Read More: Rome PD and Oneida Police are Looking for This Wanted Person
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about either of the Desimones, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
See The 10 States With The Highest Tax Burden
Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff
Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So.
Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler
Photographer Captures Stunning Northern Lights Show in Adirondacks
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Utica Police Officers working Downtown Utica in the 40s and 50’s
Gallery Credit: Jim Rondenelli