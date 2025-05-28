Help Crime Stoppers Find This Wanted Woman of the Week
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in finding this week's Wanted Person of the Week, according to Oneida County Sheriff's Department Spoecial Investigator Sahid Karcic.
Karcic says, 36-year-old Samantha Sullivan of Rome is wanted on a bench warrant issued in Oneida County Drug Court on charges of resisting arrest. According to Karcic, "Investigators from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Warrant’s Unit are attempting to locate and arrest SULLIVAN. SULLIVAN’s last known address is in the City of Rome. SULLIVAN is wanted for violating the terms and conditions of Drug Court."
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Name: SAMANTHA SULLIVAN
Description: White Female, 36 years of age
Height: 5”5 / Weight: Approx., 153 pounds
black hair / HAZEL Eyes
Warrant/Details
Warrant #1: Bench Warrant
Court: Oneida County Drug Court
Charge: RESISTING ARREST
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477. The Warrants Unit can also be reached at (315) 223-3580.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Sullivan, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
