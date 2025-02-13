Help Crime Stoppers Find This Wanted Upstate New Yorker
Police in the city of Oneida are asking for the public's help in finding this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. According to Officer Sarah Carter of the Oneida Police, 35-year-old Martin O. Pope Jr. of Rome is wanted on two separate warrants for incidents that occurred in August and November of 2024.
Carter says Pope is wanted on two Criminal Contempt 1st felony charges, and while he is from Rome, he has also spent time living in the state of Pennsylvania.
If a member of the public has information on Pope's whereabouts, they are asked to reach out to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS). All information and the informant's identity will remain 100-percent anonymous.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Agency: Oneida City Police Department
Name: Martin O. Pope, Jr.
DOB: 09/14/1989 (35yo)
Descriptors: Caucasian, male, 5’11”, 175 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes
Location: Last Known Address - Rome, NY or Pennsylvania
Charges: 2 warrants for separate incidents:
- Oneida City Court Arrest Warrant issued on 8/27/2024
- Criminal Contempt 1st (felony)
- Oneida City Court Arrest Warrant issues on 11/19/2024
- Criminal Contempt 1st (felony)
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Pope, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
Photographer Captures Stunning Northern Lights Show in Adirondacks
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So.
Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler
Utica Police Officers working Downtown Utica in the 40s and 50’s
Gallery Credit: Jim Rondenelli