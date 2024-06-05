Help Crime Stoppers Find CNY’s Wanted Person of the Week
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in find a local man who is this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week.
The OCSD is looking for 44-year-old Ryan T. McDowell who is wanted on violating his parole and in regards to Possession of Stolen Property.
According to Investigator Sahid Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, police are attempting to locate and arrest McDowell. His last known address was in the City of Utica. McDowell is wanted for violating the terms and conditions of Drug Court and his Probation.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Agency: Oneida County Sheriff's Department
Name: RYAN T. MCDOWELL
White Male, 44 years of age
Height: 6”0 / Weight: Approx., 180 pounds
Brown Hair/ Brown Eyes
Warrant/Details
- Warrant – Violation of Probation
Warrant #1: Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth degree (M)
Court: Oneida County Drug Court
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about McDowell, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
See The 10 States With The Highest Tax Burden
Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff
Photographer Captures Stunning Northern Lights Show in Adirondacks
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So.
Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler
Utica Police Officers working Downtown Utica in the 40s and 50’s
Gallery Credit: Jim Rondenelli