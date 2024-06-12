The unseasonably cold temperatures are on their way out, but Central New Yorkers might not like the weather that's replacing them.

After dealing with temperatures as low as 40 degrees in the overnights, thermostats across New York State are about to creep very close to record-setting levels over the next few days.

This sudden change in temperature also means we could see some nasty thunderstorms in the immediate future.

The National Weather Service has already issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the Utica area about these potentially destructive storms.

Thunderstorms are possible ahead of a cold front Friday. Some of the storms may become strong to severe.

If these storms are anything like the system that recently went across the region, be prepared for howling winds and bright flashes of lightning - as well as heavy downpours.

Fire Engulfs Grand Pier In Weston-Super-Mare Matt Cardy/Getty Images loading...

That said, lash down the objects you don't want blowing away with the wind and make sure there's no treacherous tree branches that could potentially snap and damage your home.

Once these storms pass through, Central New York will see a return of the oppressive summer heat. Starting Sunday, temperatures will climb back to the 80s and should reach the low 90s by Tuesday.

The Weather Channel's 10 day outlook has circled next Wednesday as being the hottest day of the week - and it will also mark the start of a string of daily afternoon thunderstorms until Tuesday, June 25.

Temperatures In Death Valley National Park Could Break All Time Record David McNew/Getty Images loading...

That said, it seems Central New York is done with the early spring-like temperatures, meaning it's finally time to break out the tank tops and shorts - we're really going to need them this summer.

For those who love hot, muggy weather - this season is sure to become a top favorite. As for those who love winter, you have our sincere condolences.

