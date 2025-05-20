Hearing Re-scheduled for Former Herkimer County Leg. Chair Bob Hollum

The hearing scheduled for Friday, May 9, 2025, in Village of Ilion Court for the former Herkimer County Chairman Robert Hollum, has been rescheduled. Hollum, who is currently being held in Oneida County Jail on charges that he violated conditions of his probation, is being held without bail, pending the results of the hearing. The court proceeding was rescheduled for May 27, at 10 a.m. in village court, according to Oneida County District Attorney Todd Carville.



49-year-old Hollum of Mohawk, NY was arraigned in CAP court in the Town of German Flats on a probation violation on April 25, 2025. He was remanded to the Herkimer County Jail without bail, and was later transferred to the Oneida County Correctional Facility.

On Friday, Hollum was taken into custody and arrested by Herkimer County law enforcement following a CAP Court appearance in the Town of German Flats, and he was charged with a violation of the terms of his probation. Despite news reports, Hollum was not charged with an additional count of possession of a controlled substance in court on Friday. Additionally, the exact details of the probation violation that resulted in Hollum's arrest have not yet been made public. He was remanded to the Herkimer County Jail, and then transferred to Oneida County Jail because of a potential conflict of interest, officials say.

Last Friday's arrest is Hollum's third arrest in the last year. He was arrested on May 19, 2024 on drug possession charges, criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th, and then again by NY State Police on September 11, 2024, on charges of storing a weapon unsafely.

On Thursday, May 1, 2025, Hollum resigned as Chairman of the Legislature. Peter Campione has been voted in as Chair by the Legislature, to replace Hollum.

