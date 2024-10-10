Health Trend: Pharmacies Coming to Businesses to Give Vaccines

It started during the COVID pandemic and now pharmacies around the country are adopting the new approach of expanding access to vaccines by bringing immunization services directly to businesses. The trend is gaining momentum as more companies prioritize the health and safety of their employees, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic emphasized the importance of widespread vaccination.

Locally, Randall's Pharmacy in New Hartford is offering the service to employers in the Utica-Rome area. A pharmacist will come to the workplace and administer the COVID-19 and/or Flu vaccine to employees who choose to receive it. Normally, insurance covers the cost of the vaccination.

Businesses benefit from the convenience of having pharmacies administer vaccines on-site, eliminating the need for employees to take time off work for appointments. This approach not only saves time but also promotes higher vaccination rates among the workforce. Employees are more likely to get vaccinated when the process is quick, easy, and provided in the workplace.

Pharmacies like Randall's, on the other hand, are leveraging this opportunity to extend their reach and build stronger community ties. By offering this service, they help ensure that important vaccines like flu shots, COVID boosters, and other immunizations are widely distributed.

For companies, this partnership is a win-win, fostering a healthier, more productive work environment while also fulfilling corporate wellness goals. As businesses and pharmacies collaborate more frequently, this trend is set to reshape how healthcare is delivered in the workplace, making vaccines more accessible than ever before.

Additional information on reserving the vaccine session at a workplace locally, contact Randall's Pharmacy at 315-732-1615.

12 Foods That Don't Belong in Your Refrigerator Refrigerators are a great convenience, keeping food fresh and beer cold. However, these 12 foods don’t belong in cold storage. Gallery Credit: Jake Foster

Top 25 'Saturday Night Live' Cast Members of All Time The long-running late night institution has introduced the entertainment world to many of its biggest stars. Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening