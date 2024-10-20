Have You Seen The Latest Forecast? Have You Seen the Fall Foliage Map?

Have you been watching the latest weather forecast for the upcoming week? And how about how quickly the fall foliage map is reaching peak colors?

First, let's start with the weather. We're currently experiencing a stretch of beautiful sunny warm weather in the Mohawk Valley, and that trend will continue through mid week.

The forecast looks like this:

Sunday, Sunshine and Highs near 70.

Monday, Sunshine with a high of 73.

Tuesday, Sunshine with a high of 78, and Wednesday, Partly Cloudy skies with a high of 75.

The weather will remain dry as we head through the rest of the week but high temperatures will dip into the 40s and 50s, before returning to the 60s into next weekend.

The Fall Foliage Report

We have reached peak colors for the Fall Foliage season in Upstate New York. While the valleys and lower elevations are naturally lagging behind, most of Central New York is near peak, or at peak colors for the season. Last week's cooler temperatures and four straight days of early morning frost, accelerated the change locally.

While the Mohawk Valley region of Upstate NY is just reaching peak foliage season, the higher elevations around the state are at the perfect point right now to see nature's beautiful fall colors. According to New York State Tourism, with clear sunny skies predicted over the next four days, here are the best places within driving distance to see the fall colors at their peak.

1. Adirondack Mountains/Old Forge

•Location: Northern New York, Herkimer County

•The Adirondacks boast some of the most vibrant fall colors in the state. Consider taking a scenic drive along Route 73 through Keene Valley or visiting the Adirondack High Peaks for hiking. Lake Placid and Saranac Lake are also great spots.

2. Catskill Mountains

•Location: Southeastern Upstate New York

•Popular for fall foliage, the Catskills offer scenic drives, hiking, and outdoor activities. Kaaterskill Falls is a must-see, and the Catskill Scenic Byway (Route 28) provides a stunning drive. Hunter Mountain also offers a chairlift ride to view the foliage from above.

3. Letchworth State Park

•Location: Western New York

•Often referred to as the “Grand Canyon of the East,” Letchworth State Park is a fantastic place to experience fall foliage. The park's waterfalls, gorge, and cliffs create a dramatic backdrop for the changing leaves.

4. Finger Lakes Region

•Location: Central New York

•This region, with its rolling hills and beautiful lakes, is ideal for foliage viewing. Drive around Seneca Lake, Cayuga Lake, or Keuka Lake. The vineyards and wineries in the region make it perfect for a scenic wine tour as well.

5. Thousand Islands

•Location: Northern New York, near the St. Lawrence River

•The Thousand Islands region, especially around Boldt Castle, offers a picturesque mix of water and vibrant autumn colors. A boat tour of the islands enhances the experience.

6. Tug Hill Plateau

•Location: North of the Adirondacks

•Known for its forests and remote wilderness, the Tug Hill Plateau region offers lesser-known but equally stunning foliage, with plenty of hiking trails to explore.

7. Hudson Valley

•Location: Eastern Upstate New York

•Take a scenic drive along the Taconic State Parkway or visit the Walkway Over the Hudson in Poughkeepsie for breathtaking views. Bear Mountain and Storm King Art Center are also great spots for leaf-peeping.

For the most accurate information on peak foliage conditions, check the New York Fall Foliage Report, which is updated weekly during the season.

