Hats Off: Oneida County Youth Saluted for Helping Hand
Kids these days...
In Oneida County, many kids these days are rolling up their sleeves and volunteering to improve the community.
County officials came together to recognize the hard work of more than 1,700 kids who pitched and donated a combined 4.481 hours of their in 2022. That time was spent helping others, officials said:
- assisting homeless individuals
- making Christmas cards for veterans and senior citizens
- a food drive for children in Ukraine
- collecting winter coats; community gardening
- the Making Strides to End Breast Cancer Walk
- preparing and delivering care bags for cancer patients
- cleaning senior citizens’ yards
- holiday food drives
- youth mentoring and tutoring.
“The civic engagement, compassion and drive that is displayed by the youth of Oneida County never ceases to amaze me,” County Executive Anthony Picente said.
“We are continuing to see our youth take ownership and pride in making a difference within our community through volunteering. This initiative is a testimony to the work our youth-serving agencies do on a daily basis and to the youth of Oneida County, who really do care," added Youth Bureau Director Kevin Green.
This year's partners included Neighborhood Center, Safe Schools Mohawk Valley, Cornell Cooperative Extension, Dodge Pratt Northam Art & Community Center, Center for Family Life and Recovery, ICAN and Thea Bowman House.
Since launching in 2009, the Oneida County Children Cares initiative has seen 16,442 youth dedicate 49,398 hours to community service, officials said.