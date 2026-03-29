[PHOTO GALLERY] Hamilton College Plays Sunday for Natl. Championship
Hamilton College is headed to the national championship game after a 6-3 win over Aurora University in an NCAA Division III men’s hockey semifinal Friday afternoon at the Adirondack Bank Center.
Justin Biraben and Noah Leibl each scored twice for the nationally ranked No. 6 Continentals, who improved to 22-5-2 and extended their winning streak to three games. Hamilton is the first program from the school to reach a national final since the women’s lacrosse team in 2010.
Hamilton seized control early with a power-play goal from Luke Tchor in the first period and never trailed. The Continentals built a 4-1 lead through two periods, getting goals from Leibl, Biraben and Ben Zimmerman. Aurora, ranked No. 4, rallied with two quick goals in the third to cut the deficit to 4-3, and appeared to tie it late before a video review waved the goal off.
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That moment changed everything. Biraben added an empty-net goal with 1:35 remaining and Leibl sealed it with another in the final seconds. Goaltender Aksel Reid turned aside 35 shots, including 16 in the third period, as Aurora finished with a late push.
Hamilton will face unbeaten Hobart College for the national championship at 3 p.m. Sunday in Utica at the Adirondack Bank Center.
Check out the photos below taken by photo-journalist Nancy L. Ford.
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