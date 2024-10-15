Hamilton College Student Arrested for Anti-Semitic Remarks

A Hamilton College student is in hot water with the law following an investigation into Anti-Semitic remarks discovered on campus.

The investigation began when Troopers with the State Police Marcy Bureau of Criminal Investigations were called to the Hamilton College campus at 198 College Hill Road in Clinton on October 11th just after 4:15 p.m. Authorities were called to campus following the discovery of the hateful language directed to members of the Jewish Community written upon art canvases on campus.

State Police officials say the investigation began immediately with investigators conducting interviews and reviewing surveillance footage. As a result, a suspect was developed. On the day after Troopers were called to the scene, police say they located 19-year-old Adyn S. Brenden of South Dakota in his dorm room. He was interviewed by police and ultimately admitted to posting the hateful remarks. Following the admission Brenden was taken into custody.

Brenden was transported to State Police headquarters in Marcy and charged with one count of Aggravated Harassment in the First Degree, a Class E Felony. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Kirkland Court Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. As far as punishment from the college, he was immediately suspended and police say he will face a hearing regarding possible dismissal from the school.

State Police reassure the public at large that at no time was there any danger or credible threat to anyone on campus. The issue of Anti-Semitism on college campuses has risen over the past year in the wake of the recent Israel-Hamas war raging in the middle east.

