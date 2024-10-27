Will your kid's Trick-or-Treat candy melt before it even gets home this Halloween?

Temperatures are expected to heat up around the spookiest day of the year with a warm front heading straight for Central New York.

Crisp weather will continue to hang around through the early part of the week, but is expected to clear early Wednesday, October 30.

Temperatures are expected to be around 10 to even 15-degrees hotter than average.

Temperatures will be around 10 to even 15-degrees hotter than average.The National Weather Service is currently predicting a turn in temperatures starting on Tuesday, with late-summer weather blowing in the following day.

The mercury is expected to hit the mid-70s by Wednesday and stay that warm into Thursday, October 31.

Will This Be the Warmest Halloween on Record for Central New York?

At the moment, it appears we could possibly tie or even break the all-time record for hottest Halloween in the books.

The previous record was set in 2003, when the thermometer read 75 degrees in Syracuse on Halloween, per data from Extreme Weather Watch.

But this is where the fun ends because rain is expected to kick up early Thursday night and turn into a steady rain by the late evening.

While Trick-or-Treaters won't have to bundle up in ski gear this year, they should plan to wear waterproof shoes and carry an umbrella at least.

The warm weather isn't expected to hang around for too long, with autumnal temperatures expected to make their grand return by Friday, November 1.

The current forecast for the day calls for early morning rain and a high around 60. Temperatures will continue to fall, with an expected drop into the 40s by next week.

That said, enjoy the warm weather while it lasts because it may be a while before we experience it again.

