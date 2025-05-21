A massive celebration is happening next month, because that's when a long-awaited project finally opens to the public.

Over the past 11 years, the City of Utica has seen 2 different mayors, and 3 Presidents of the United States come and go.

Also since 2014, city residents have been awaiting an announced major, multi-million dollar renovation of the Harbor. While the fate of the Harbor had been long discussed before then, 2014 was seen as a major first step toward a bright future.

Read More: Utica Announces New Plans for Harbor Point Project

Then in 2018, the city made bigger strides when it actively sought proposals on what was called the Harbor Point Master Plan, which focused on a 17-acre parcel of land surrounding the area.

Since then, several crucial components to revitalize the area have fallen into place.

Babe's At Harbor Point opened its doors in 2019, a pedestrian bridge and recreational park were announced in 2022, and the city secured nearly $100 million to continue transforming the area.

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Now, the public is being invited to see the fruits of the city's labor early next month.

Celebration Planned for Grand Opening of Utica's Harbor Point

City Mayor Michael Galime and the Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce confirmed the long-awaited project will finally open its doors to the public on Thursday, June 5.

City officials welcome the public to join them for a ribbon cutting ceremony that begins at 4 p.m. that day, so they can be first to see the brand new recreational space.

Credit - TSM/Utica Mayor's Office Credit - TSM/Utica Mayor's Office loading...

Following the ceremony, members of the public are invited to stay for a family-friendly celebration that'll run until 8 p.m. that night. Entertainment include food trucks, a Saranac-sponsored beer tent, outdoor recreation, family activities, and live music.

Due to the anticipated level of traffic, Centro will be offering a shuttle between the Nexus Center and Harbor Point.

"The grand opening of Harbor Point marks the culmination of decades of vision, investment, and hard work," Mayor Galime said in a statement.

He said the ceremony will start "a new chapter for an entire district, transforming Utica's historic waterfront on the Mohawk River and Erie Canalway Trail into a distinctive destination for recreation, business development, and tourism."

The 5 Most Popular Natural Parks in New York State Hiking season is here! Find out where the most popular state parks are in New York State. Gallery Credit: Gunther Volvo Coconut Creek

Get our free mobile app