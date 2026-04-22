Sen. Griffo, Assemblywoman Buttenschon Push Storm Recovery Aid Plan

Severe Weather Awareness Week is underway and State Sen. Joseph Griffo and Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon are again pushing legislation they say would help Central New York and Mohawk Valley communities recover from recent storms and better prepare for what could come next.

The proposal follows a stretch of damaging weather that has hit the region hard over the past two years. A high-end EF2 tornado tore through Rome on July 16, 2024, leaving a path of destruction across the city and into Canastota. Then came weeks of punishing winter weather from early January through late February 2025, with heavy snow, strong winds and near constant storms blamed for roof collapses, ice dams and widespread structural damage. By June 2025, another round of severe storms, including a deadly tornado, struck communities like Clark Mills, Kirkland, Clinton and Oneida.

The bill, now in committee, lays out several pieces aimed at recovery and prevention. It would create grant opportunities for small businesses, farms, multi-dwelling property owners, homeowners associations and nonprofit groups that suffered direct physical damage. It also looks to expand the state’s existing storm recovery and resiliency programs, opening the door for more emergency home repairs and reimbursement for homeowners dealing with damage from recent events.

https://nyassembly.gov/mem/Marianne-Buttenschon/photos/ Courtesy Marianne Buttenschon loading...

Another piece focuses on insurance, something many property owners say has become a growing concern after repeated storms. The legislation would establish a regional resiliency incentive program designed to encourage insurers to offer discounts and provide mitigation tools or services at reduced or no cost.

Griffo says the timing matters.

“Severe Weather Awareness Week is an opportune time to advocate for legislation that will help residents and communities hit hard by extreme weather events,” he said, adding that local governments, schools and residents need to know the state will be there to help them rebuild and move forward.

Buttenschon pointed to the local impact, saying the Mohawk Valley has already seen what these storms can do. She said the goal is to make sure communities have support when the unexpected happens, and to strengthen efforts that improve resiliency and speed up recovery when the next storm hits.

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