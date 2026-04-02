Senator Joe Griffo Seeks Answers on Renewable Energy Siting

State Sen. Joseph Griffo and members of the Senate Republican Conference are calling for greater transparency in how New York reviews and approves renewable energy projects. In a letter to the state’s Office of Renewable Energy Siting and Electric Transmission, or ORES, lawmakers requested detailed information on projects under review or expected to be approved, especially those that could impact protected lands, environmentally sensitive areas, and farmland.

The letter stresses the request is not opposition to renewable energy development. Instead, it calls for a balanced approach that protects natural resources and respects nearby residents. Lawmakers wrote that advancing energy innovation must not come at the expense of environmental safeguards or community input, and said maintaining public trust should remain a top priority.

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ORES was created under the 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act to oversee renewable project approvals. In 2024, state leaders approved the RAPID Act, aimed at speeding up the permitting process while maintaining environmental protections and community feedback. Updated regulations for siting and environmental review were issued later in the year.

Republicans opposed the RAPID Act, arguing it could override local zoning, expand eminent domain, and reduce local control. Those concerns, including the loss of agricultural land to solar development, have continued to be raised by local officials statewide. Griffo said he plans to reintroduce legislation to eliminate ORES and return decision-making authority to municipalities, arguing that local governments, not state agencies, should guide projects that affect their communities.

Here's the letter from Senator Griffo: attachment-ores-letter

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