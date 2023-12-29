Governor Hochul’s Office Confirms New York Will Not Ban Gas Grills

Great news for grill enthusiasts. New York State is not coming for your grills.

The Confusion over Gas Appliances

Rumors began swirling about the fate of gas and charcoal powered grills when Governor Hochul approved legislation that would bar new constructions from installing gas-powered appliances. In 2026, the ban would apply to new buildings seven stories or less. By 2029, the ban will include buildings that are more than seven stories tall.

CC Pub and Grille Chef Mike Scalise (Photo by Phil Creighton / WIBX) loading...

However, the law will not apply to existing buildings, meaning homeowners or renters that use gas stoves and the like will not be forced to replace their appliances, per the Associated Press.

This law sparked intense backlash and, currently, the legislation is being challenged by the National Association of Home Builders and the National Propane Gas Association, who filed suit in hopes of preventing the law from taking effect. They allege the state government doesn't have the authority to enact such a law and cited the Energy Policy and Conservation Act as an appropriate way to regulate any policy regarding energy consumption and use.

While the courts consider these arguments, misinformation has continued to spread statewide and alarm New Yorkers that their way of life is in jeopardy. Such rumors claimed the governor would inevitably force all homeowners to replace their gas-powered appliances and swap them out with those powered by electricity. Furthermore, there were also claims that her administration was also eyeballing a ban on gas and charcoal-powered grills - all in the name of green energy.

The reasoning was that other Democrat-controlled cities and states have proposed similar measures and New York tends to copy what other blue-leaning states are doing. For example, California legislators forwarded a bill to Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom that would no longer allow the sale of disposable one-pound propane cylinders, which power camp stoves, beginning in 2028.

Newsom vetoed the measure, and you can read his reasoning HERE.

Despite the outcome, the fact such a law passed in the first place sparked concerns that lawmakers in the Empire State would try to do something similar.

Additionally, California's first-in-the-nation ban on gas appliances was overturned by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals following a successful argument by the California Restaurant Association, and that ruling has caused a wave of uncertainty to ripple across similar "green energy" measures.

Despite these bills failing to become law, that didn't stop New Yorkers from fearing Governor Hochul would try a ban of her own on all gas-powered appliances, including grills.

Straight from The Governor's Office

After coming across rumors and being asked by listeners directly if the state would outlaw gas and charcoal grills, WIBX reached out to the governor's office for comment.

WIBX/Megan Stone WIBX/Megan Stone loading...

To be honest, with it being a holiday week, I wasn't expecting an immediate reply and figured the request for comment would be returned after the ball drops in Times Square. Turns out the governor's office was not going to let such an outlandish rumor stand and fired off a near-instant response.

Per Katy Zielinski, who is the deputy comms director of energy and environment for the governor, she can "confirm" the state will not ban grills.

Consider this a late-Christmas present to all you grill enthusiasts. Your favorite cooking measure is officially safe, which means you can continue getting the perfect sear on your steaks and burgers henceforth.

As for me, who will grill all year long, I am glad to put this confusion to rest. WIBX has also reached out to several local lawmakers about this particular rumor and will update the story with their responses.

Now, if you excuse me, I have a wonderful ribeye from Hapanowicz Brothers Meat Market and some tasty asparagus to cook on my trusty lil' Weber.

