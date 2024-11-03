The President and CEO of ARC in Herkimer, Kevin Crosley, is the host and creator of Executives in Golf Carts Having Fun, a summer series on YouTube where golf, conversation, and yes, a little fun is the focus.

A while back, I was a part of Kevin's program and my lack of golfing experience over the last 10 years was clearly present. Don't get me wrong, I've never been a great golfer; but, I was never this bad.

During the outing, I had the chance to see the newly imagined Mohawk Valley Country Club, which is now an 18-hole public course between Herkimer and Little Falls on Route 5. It's really amazing to see what they've done with this course, especially since the fire in 2017 destroyed the clubhouse. Furthermore, the back-nine which is just over 10-years old, beautifully looks like it's been there for a century.

Mohawk Valley Country Club Timeline

The Mohawk Valley Country Club, established in 1907 in Herkimer, has a rich history rooted in its scenic location in the Mohawk Valley. Originally designed as a 9-hole course, the club quickly became a staple for golf enthusiasts in the area, offering not only golf but also a social gathering space for the community. Over the years, the club saw various enhancements, including clubhouse renovations and improvements to the golf course itself.

In 2010, after over a century as a 9-hole course, the club embarked on a significant expansion project to add a back nine. This was a major development that transformed the Club into an 18-hole course, enhancing its appeal and competitive stature among regional golf courses. The expansion was completed in 2013, with the new holes designed to integrate seamlessly with the original layout, adding both challenge and beauty to the course.

Today, Mohawk Valley Country Club continues to serve as a central hub for golfers and social events in Herkimer, maintaining a blend of historic charm and modern amenities, drawing in both locals and visitors who appreciate its well-maintained grounds and picturesque setting.

Arc Herkimer acquired the former Mohawk Valley Country Club on April 1, 2020. Following the acquisition, the facility was renamed the MV Golf & Event Center.

Kevin Crosley's Contribution

Under the leadership of Kevin Crosley, ARC Herkimer has experienced a transformative period of growth and development, furthering its mission to support individuals with disabilities in Herkimer County.

Arc Herkimer has strategically expanded its real estate holdings to enhance services and community engagement. Here's a timeline of notable acquisitions:

•2010: Acquired a 120,000-square-foot building in Herkimer, transforming it into a business park housing multiple tenants and creating employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

•2014: Received a 70,000-square-foot property at Central Plaza in Ilion from the Slocum-Dickson Foundation, now known as the Arc Herkimer Mall, which includes office spaces and generates rental income.

•April 1, 2020: Acquired the former Mohawk Valley Country Club in Little Falls, rebranding it as the MV Golf & Event Center. This 160-acre facility includes an 18-hole golf course and the Tin Cup Tavern & Grille, providing employment and recreational opportunities for individuals supported by Arc Herkimer.

Beyond the advances made in real estate throughout the Mohawk Valley, Crosley has prioritized innovative programming, workforce development, and the integration of vocational training programs tailored to empower ARC’s clients. Under his leadership, ARC Herkimer has invested in cutting-edge resources, professional training, and strategic partnerships that enhance support for individuals with disabilities and their families. Crosley’s focus on sustainability and community engagement has not only expanded ARC Herkimer's reach but has also fostered a model of inclusivity and empowerment that continues to impact Herkimer County in meaningful ways.

The Next Phase

Arc Herkimer is set to break ground on the Kucerak Event Center at the MV Golf & Event Center in Little Falls, New York, on November 12th, at 10 a.m. This 6,600-square-foot facility will replace the existing event tent with a permanent, year-round structure, thanks to a generous donation from the Kucerak Family Limited Partnership. The new center aims to provide a premier venue for weddings, corporate events, and other gatherings, enhancing the community's offerings and supporting Arc Herkimer's mission, according to the CNY Business Journal.

KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

Great Disney+ Movies You Might Have Missed These excellent films are all waiting to be discovered on Disney+.