Go Fund Me Pages Set Up for Families of Clark Mills Tornados

Two families are mourning today following three early morning fatalities caused by a massive thunderstorm that turned into 105 m.p.h. tornado that swept through Clark Mills on Sunday, June 22. 2025.

50-year-old Shelly Johnson of Millstream Court was pronounced deceased at her residence after a tree struck her home, and her male partner was unable access her because of the size of the tree.

Meanwhile, two 6-year-old females, students at Clinton Elementary School, were killed at their home on Hoyland Avenue, after a large tree literally cut through their house from the second floor roof to the ground. Police say, Emily and Kenni Bisson, 6-year-old twins were separated from their mother when the tree crashed through the home. According to Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol, both girls were pronounced dead at the scene. While Clinton Schools are closed on Monday, counselors will be available for students and staff at Clinton Central School on Tuesday.

Lightening strikes somewhere over College Hill at Hamilton College in Clinton, NY during the June 22, 2025 storm that developed in a tornado that killed three people. Submitted photo to TSM. Lightening strikes somewhere over College Hill at Hamilton College in Clinton, NY during the June 22, 2025 storm that developed in a tornado that killed three people. Submitted photo to TSM. loading...

Now, as family and friends grieve and cleanup continues, people associated with the victims have set up a Go Fund Me account to assist with recovery for both families.

A fund raiser with a goal of $9,000 was recently set up in memory of Shelley Johnson, in order to assist with funeral services. Information on how to contribute can be found here.

A second local fundraiser to assist the family of Emily and Kenni Bisson was also set up on Go Fund Me with a goal of $380,000. So far, more than 3,500 people have donated and the fund has generated more than $216,000 as of noon on Monday. Information on how to contribute can be found here.

Below, find photos taken by photo journalist Nancy L. Ford for Townsquare Media of the damage and destruction left in the wake of Sunday's tornado and thunderstorm.

Photos of the most severe damage in Clark Mills, NY from the Tornado on June 22, 2025 Clark Mills tornado, June 22, 2025 Gallery Credit: Nancy L. Ford