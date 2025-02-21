Losing a tooth is a rite-of-passage for many children, but does their state determine how much money they'll get for it?

Most of us have vivid memories of losing a tooth and thinking about the payday that was sure to come that night.

That is probably why many of us were so eager to get rid of our baby teeth the moment they started wiggling.

Loose Teeth Nocella/Three Lions/Getty Images loading...

However, a lot has changed since we were children. I remember waking up to a quarter or nickel depending on the size of my tooth and being perfectly fine with the cash reward.

Nowadays, I see TikTok influencers talking about the tooth fairy hooking them up with insane amounts of cash for losing their baby teeth.

We've certainly come a long way from dollars and quarters, huh?

Affordable Dentures & Implants was also curious to see just how much children these days are earning per tooth and decided to research the states where the tooth fairy was the most generous.

Using responses from over 4,000 nationwide clients, they determined the best and worst states for kids to lose a tooth.

Shocking probably no one, New York ranked among the most generous states with kids receiving an average payday of $5.60 cents when the tooth fairy visits. Overall, the state ranked 5th best in the nation.

German Politicians Wrangle Over Family Policy Reforms Sean Gallup/Getty Images loading...

That means New York children will collect about $112 from the tooth fairy after they lose all 20 of their baby teeth.

Washington, D.C. was the territory where the tooth fairy feels the most generous and gives kids there an average of $5.88 per visit.

On the other end of the spectrum, Oregon was found to be the least generous state with the tooth fairy coughing up $1.96 under the pillow - or a whopping $39.20 for all 20 teeth.

You can check out how the rest of the United States fared below:

Courtesy Affordable Dentures & Implants Courtesy Affordable Dentures & Implants loading...

Do you remember how much the tooth fairy gave you? Also, did you ever try anything wild to lose one of your baby teeth?

I may have done the slamming door and dental floss trick. Once. It did not end well. At all.

