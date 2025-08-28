Rare- Local Woman Suffers from Blisters All Over Body and Feet

A Utica woman recently told her story of suffering after she came down with a severe case of Generalized Pustular Psoriasis (GPP) —a rare, severe, and potentially life-threatening form of psoriasis.

"I had blisters all over my body and on the bottoms of my feet," said Janene Tirado, who claims when she went to the local emergency room, it was initially diagnosed as athletes foot fungus. At one point, she was told, You’re going to start losing skin. "When we left, I was absolutely sure I was just misdiagnosed," said Tirado who immediately reached out to her local dermatologist where on that next Monday morning, the rash was immediately diagnosed as GPP.

"Janene's case underscores the critical need for fast recognition and treatment, especially among women," said Ana Solomich of BRG Communications, who facilitated the interview. August is National Psoriasis Action Month.

GPP is much different that normal Psoriasis which results in dry patches on the skin.

According to a web search: Generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP) is a rare and serious skin disease. Instead of the usual dry, scaly patches seen in plaque psoriasis, people with GPP suddenly develop painful red skin covered in many white or yellow pustules (little blisters filled with pus that are not caused by infection).

A flare can come on very quickly and often makes people feel sick all over, with fever, chills, tiredness, and sometimes pain. Because the skin is so inflamed, it can upset the body’s balance of fluids and salts, and serious infections can occur. That’s why people often need hospital care during a flare.

Doctors treat GPP with strong medicines that calm the immune system, such as methotrexate, cyclosporine, or retinoids. In recent years, new biologic drugs (targeted treatments) have become available that can control the disease more quickly and safely. With the right treatment and careful monitoring, most people can recover from flares and lower their risk of future ones.

Tirado is doing well currently. She is on a targeted medicine which keeps the condition under control.

