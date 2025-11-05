Here are the November 4th, 2025 General Election Results

It was a big night for local elections Tuesday as results poured into election Boards of Election offices with some interesting outcomes.

In Utica, a message seemed to be sent to Utica Mayor Mike Galime by way of one of the day's biggest races - the race for Comptroller between Democrat Frank Meola and the Mayor's choice, Mike Cerminaro. Meola ran on a platform of resisting tax increases while Cerminaro defended Galime's nearly double digit tax increase earlier this year. That message seemed to work for voters as Meola won the tight election by a vote of 2,906 to 2,603.

Jack LoMedico, Heather Wasielewski, and Samantha Colosimo Testa won the three at-large Common Council seats. Katie Aiello beat challenger Ciro Rasponte in District 1, and Robert Burmaster, Joseph Betar, and Frank Carcone won contested council seats races.

In Rome, John Reilly, Ramona Smith, and Linda Fazio won Council seats.

On the Oneida County Legislature, Anthony Leone Jr. defeated Mayor Galime's Chief of Staff Mike Gentile 842 - 765.

In another important Oneida County race in New Hartford, Democrat James Messa beat incumbent Paul Miscione for New Hartford Town Supervisor.

In Herkimer County, the proposition to extend legislative terms from 2-years to 4-years was rejected again by voters. In the German Flats Legislator race, embattled Legislator Bob Hollum finished third in his re-election bid. Gene Wedemeyer Jr. won the election with 288 votes, compared to Harmony Speciale's 57 votes, and Hollum's 41 votes.

Get complete Oneida County Voting results Here.

Get Herkimer County results here: Count_CumulativeReport_Landscape

