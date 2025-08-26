Utica’s Christian Garramone Charged and Arrested in the Valley

Christian Garramone - a Utica native and restauranteur, has been arrested after what is being described as a robbery in the Village of Mohawk.

Officials say, Garramone appeared in Town of German Flats court on Tuesday to answer to several charges after he was arrested on several charges by the Village of Mohawk Police Department.

According to officials, Garramone, who is now a resident of Jacksonville, Florida, allegedly threatened to kill a resident in Mohawk, and then allegedly stole a firearm from the victim who was using the gun to dissuade Garramone's advances. According to court records, Garramone allegedly threatened to kill the Mohawk resident.

Mohawk Police reported to court officials that Garramone took the gun from the resident and then fled the scene. Police later apprehended Garramone.

Garramone was charged with -

Criminal Possession of a Weapon

Robbery

Criminal Trespass

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property

Petit Larceny

Harassment

Garramone pleaded not guilty and was being held on $25,000 cash bail and $50,000 bail bond. Herkimer County officials say Garramone posted $50,000 bail bond and was released.

In 2010, Garramone pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor which was less than the felony rape count he had faced for allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old girl. Garramone's brother Devin was also charged. In the end, both Garramone brothers did not receive any jail time. Garramone recently denied having sexual relations with the underage 15-year-old female in 2008, despite the fact that in 2010, he confessed to having "sexual contact" with the minor. Garramone continues to proclaim his innocence and said recently, he was "set up" by Oneida County officials.

Additional information will be released when it becomes available, authorities say.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Mohawk Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

