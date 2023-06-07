Game Off: Smoky Skies Cause More Widespread Cancellations in New York
Another day of hazy, smoky skies in the Mohawk Valley and New York State has led to widespread cancellations of outdoor activities. The smoke, coming from the Canadian Wildfires that have scorched more than 6.7 million acres, is not only visible to the naked eye, but has also resulted in the outside air smelling like a dampened campfire.
Many schools across the region called off outdoor afterschool activities over health concerns for a second consecutive day, and once again organized non-school related sports were canceled around midday for the same reason.
That included virtually all little league, Babe Ruth, and NYS Legion baseball games in the Mohawk Valley.
The pause of action was reported in other sports, too.
As of Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service had extended it's Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine Particulates through Thursday at noon:
Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than an air quality index value of 100 for fine particulates. The air quality index or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the greater the health concern.
What the future holds beyond Thursday at noon is uncertain, but many experts are saying the polluted, hazy skies will be with us for more than just the next 24 hours or so.
The low air quality is of most concern to those who may experience respiratory issues on a normal day, including those who suffer from asthma, COPD, emphysema or chronic bronchitis.