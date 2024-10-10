Frost Advisory for Friday Morning, Here Are the Vulnerable Areas

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Frost Advisory for Friday morning as temperatures dip down to near freezing for most of the Mohawk Valley.

Higher elevations will most certainly see a frost overnight and the valleys are expected to see temperatures dip down to 38 degrees. According to the NWS, frost begins to form when temperatures reach a low of 35 degrees and lower, so there is a chance that frost may form.

FROST ADVISORY FROM MIDNIGHT UNTIL 9AM FOR FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11, 2024

Action Recommended Make preparations per the instructions

Issued By Binghamton - NY, US, National Weather Service

Affected Area Southern Oneida County

Description ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY... WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania. WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Friday. IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

The weather looks pleasant Friday and Saturday with partly cloudy and mostly sunny skies respectively as highs reach the low to mid 60s. Overnight lows this weekend will be in the 50s. However, next week cooler temperatures are expected with highs only in the 40s, before it warms back up into the 60s next weekend. Currently there's a good chance for a frost on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings, with lows dipping to 35.

