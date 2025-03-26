Friday’s Pioneers Vs. Curry Frozen Four Semi-Final is Sold Out

Both seated and standing room-only tickets for Friday night's Utica vs. Curry DIII Frozen Four semi-final game had sold out with a few minutes of 12 noon when the seats were placed on sale on Wednesday. After tickets were set aside for Curry and Utica player families, and season ticket holders were given first opportunity to buy tickets, less than 500 tickets were on-sale for the general public and they were bought up in under five minutes.

Due to a scheduling conflict at the Adirondack Bank Center, this year's Frozen Four will be played at the newly constructed Nexus Center which only has about 1,000 seats. Add another 700 or fewer standing room-only tickets that have been sold and you now have the setting that places fans completely surrounding the ice from the bleachers and from over top of the rink looking down - creating an old fashioned, high excitement atmosphere for all four of the games coming this weekend.

"It's the hottest ticket in town," said Utica Coach Gary Heenan. "It's going to be a really exciting atmosphere for fans around the country to watch this national championship."

Heenan said it's possible that at some point some seats that go unused by Curry, could be placed back on-sale sometime through the Empire Tix website on Thursday.

Utica plays host to Curry, the #2 team in the country, on Friday at 7 p.m.. SUNY Geneseo will play two-time defending national champion Hobart on Friday at 3 p.m.. There are under 50 seats still available for purchase at Empire Tix for the Geneseo - Hobart game. The championship and runner-up games will be played at Nexus on Sunday. Tickets for those games are expected to go on-sale on Saturday.

