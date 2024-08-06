Utica Cafe Offering Law Enforcement Free Coffee Anytime

One of the most difficult jobs an individual can have nowadays is that of a police officer or any other law enforcement related profession. One local cafe is trying to give law enforcement officials a little boost while they're on duty.

Christine Rautenstrauch and her husband opened the Good Life Cafe at 1707 Oriskany Street West back in June of this year. This is their second location and they also own the Beaver Creek Bar & Grill on State Route 20 in Sangerfield. The devotion to and support of law enforcement comes from deep roots. She says her husband and family have a long standing relationship with the law enforcement community. In fact, her husband is a Correctional Officer at Mohawk Correctional Facility.

The idea to give out free coffee to law enforcement officers while on duty stemmed from a recent encounter with two Utica Police officers. Rautenstrauch says,

We recognize the challenges that police officers face on a daily basis along with the uncertainty that comes along with a 'basic' traffic stop or domestic call. I felt the least we could do is offer a cup of coffee to the officers on duty. Utica Police Department patrol the Live It Downtown Plaza parking lot daily. They responded to a call one morning that they believed came from our Cafe. It was not us in need. It did however give us a chance to connect with them and invite them back when they had time to grab a bite to eat or a cup of coffee.

Rautenstrauch says when Officers Castilla and Sweet came in for lunch a week later she provided them a Good Life Cafe tumbler and offered to fill it up anytime they were on duty. The offer for free coffee extends to any and all officers on duty.

Good Life Cafe is located in the Live It Downtown Plaza on Oriskany Street West in Utica. They are open Monday & Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They offer a full menu along with Utica Coffee, Protein Shakes, Lotus Plant based energy refreshers, and daily specials. People can follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

God Bless our men and women in blue who serve and protect their community each day and put themselves at great risk. More businesses should follow the example of Good Life Cafe. Support those who support police!

