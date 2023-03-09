Frankfort Bus Driver Charged with Forcible Touching by State Police

New York State Police in East Herkimer have arrested a Herkimer ARC bus driver on forcible touching charges.

State Police say, on Wednesday, March 8, they arrested 36-year-old Michael P. Faubert of Frankfort on four counts of Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent Person, a class “E” felony, and four counts of Forcible Touching, a class “A” misdemeanor.

Police say, Faubert was employed by the Herkimer ARC as a bus driver when he touched the intimate parts of a 29-year-old female client who rode the ARC bus.

Faubert was remanded to Herkimer County Jail on $5,000 cash bail or $30,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in the town of German Flats Court on March 21st, at 3 pm, according to State Police.

The Herkimer ARC assisted in the investigation.

The Herkimer County Chapter of NYSARC does business as Arc Herkimer, which was incorporated in 1969 in New York State as a private not-for-profit organization. With seven diverse divisions and over forty different sites throughout Herkimer County, Arc Herkimer supports over six-hundred people with disabilities each year. Through funding, grants, donations, fundraising events, and unique revenue opportunities, the agency is able to offer first-class services and a community-centered experience, according to the ARC website.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police. Regardless of the area in which an investigation or crime is taking place, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

