Former Utica Bar, Italian Restaurant Demolished Following Fire on New Year’s Eve
If you grew up in East Utica you may have known it by many different names, but the next time you drive past the intersection at South and Mohawk streets you'll see the building is no more.
Demolition work is being completed at 645 and 647 South Street after it sustained significant damage during a fire on New Year's Day this year.
The multi-use building was once home to an Italian restaurant, it later became a popular bar called 'Nowheres', and it's been home to various businesses ever since. Most recently as Sweet Asian Food Market. Most recently the exterior of the building's upper floors were re-sided, with one-half colored green and the other half red.
The property sits directly across the Mohawk Street plaza that including several businesses including McDonald's, Hannaford's, a bank and various other businesses.
The New Year's Day fire forced out two residents who were living on the upper floors of the building. The blaze resulted-in two Utica fire fighters suffering minor injuries as they tried to bat down the flames. The building attacked to it, 647 South South, was also damaged by the fire and has been demolished.
Do you remember the name of any of the many establishments it housed over the years? If so, just send us a message of the name and your memories by using the WIBX 950 mobile app.