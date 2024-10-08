The Oneida County Sheriff's Office has announced the disturbing arrest of a West Carthage man following indictment by a Grand Jury.

According to Oneida County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Derrick O'Meara, Director of the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center, the arrest was made on October 7th, 2024 stemming from an investigation that began in February of this year. O'Meara says, the arrested individual is 54-year-old Robert Houghton of West Carthage. Houghton previously lived in Boonville.

Officials say Houghton first came on the radar when an investigation began on February 26th, 2024. O'Meara says a report was received by the Oneida County Sheriff's Office Patrol Division that Houghton, who was 53 at the time, allegedly subjected a female child to sexual contact. Due to the nature of the allegation the case was turned over to the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center and Sergeant Melissa Bolton.

The Sheriff's Office says Bolton learned during the course of her investigation that Houghton had subjected a female child less than 11-years-old at a residence in the Town of Boonville. At the conclusion of the Child Advocacy Center investigation the case was handed over to the Oneida County District Attorney's Office and then presented to a grand jury. That grand jury convened and indicted Houghton on the following charges.

2 Counts of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child, a Class A-ll Felony

1 Count of Rape in the First Degree, a Class B Felony

1 Count of Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree, a Class B Felony

1 Count of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, a Class D Felony

On October 7, 2024 Houghton was located at his residence in West Carthage, N.Y. by members of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Unit, the US Marshal’s Service and the New York State Police where he was then taken into custody. He was then remanded to Oneida County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail and an order of protection was issued on behalf of the child. Other services were provided on behalf of the victim.

