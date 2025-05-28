Forecasters: Believe it or Not, the Cool Wet Trend is About to End

It's something you hear everyone talking about. This is the worst spring we've experienced in decades! Weather forecasters from the National Weather Service and NOAA are both making some predictions that are about to change our current cool, wet trend.

There will be plenty of rain over the next few days, and as it has been, it will turn cooler. However, forecasters say that trend is about to change.

Once we get through temperatures in the 50s and 60s this weekend, we're about to see a significant warm up. Tuesday through Thursday this week look to be dry with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Then, expect yet another rainy weekend next week, but with warmer temperatures in the mid-70s. Forecasters say, we can then expect things to continue to warm up.

On Wednesday, two of the world's top meteorology agencies predicted that over the next decade, planet Earth can expect to continue to see a rise in temperatures, even possibly a nearly 4-degree Fahrenheit increase which could mean more intense wildfires, hurricanes, and more frequent weather extremes.

Meanwhile, NOAA has predicted that the Northeast has a nearly 70-percent chance of experiencing a hotter than normal summer this year. Additionally, there's a 50-50 chance that place like Upstate New York could see an increase in precipitation this summer.

Even though we haven't see it yet here in Upstate New York, NOAA says places like New York will see an extended summer season, with hotter temperatures earlier in June, and continuing later into the fall months.

For now, with more rain expected Thursday and part of this weekend in the Mohawk Valley, our record streak of precipitation on Saturday and/or Sunday will be extended to 30 consecutive weekends that we have either seen rain or snow. The streak dates back to November 17, 2024.

Photos from the IIHF Women's World Championship in Utica, NY The best Olympic women's hockey teams in the world are competing in the IIHF world Championships in Utica, NY, from April 3 - 14th. Here are some of the photos making waves at the tournament/ Gallery Credit: NANCY L. FORD

New York Towns with the Longest Eclipse Totality on April 8 Where you watch the eclipse on April 8 will matter in New York. Some cities and towns will only enjoy the fabled "ring of fire" effect for less than a minute while others will enjoy the spectacular display for nearly four minutes!

Here's 20 "Eclipse Cities" that have the longest totality duration. Gallery Credit: Megan