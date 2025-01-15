Fran and Joe Guerino are making it very clear: despite the fact that The Watchtower claims shunning is no longer a part of the church's punishment and strategy, it is absolutely going on today against members of the church who decided to walk away.

The Guerinos were guests on WIBX's Keeler Show on Tuesday and they were warning people of the dangers to look out for regarding the Jehovah's Witness church. Joe Guerino said there's a problem of the sexual abuse of minors or pedophilia within the church. He said instead of turning cases into the police, church elders handle the situation on their own and abusers are allowed to stay in place, and ultimately have the opportunity to continue their abuse.

The Guerino's have four adult children who refuse to speak with them because they left the Jehovah's Witness church. They make themselves available to help people cope through exiting the church by giving out their personal phone number and streaming a live YouTube program on the topic.

Courtesy of Joe and Fran Guerino Courtesy of Joe and Fran Guerino loading...

The Guerino's latest program to help those looking to leave the church will air on YouTube at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 15, 2025. Here's the link to their channel.

Editors note: The views expressed in this story and during the radio interview of Joe and Fran Guerino are their personal experience and opinion, and not necessarily the viewpoint of Townsquare Media, it's employees and/or affiliates.

