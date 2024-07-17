10 Things You Can’t Bring on an Airplane. What About a Whole Coconut?

If you're traveling to the tropics and want to bring home some coconuts in your carry-ons, will they allow you to do it at security?

You might be surprised.

Bringing a whole coconut onto an airplane is generally allowed, but it's important to consider a few factors:

1 Security Screening: Coconuts are not typically restricted items, so you should be able to bring one through security. However, it's always a good idea to check the current TSA (Transportation Security Administration) guidelines or the guidelines of the airline you're flying with, as rules from airline to airline can vary.

2 Cracking Open: Good luck. Cracking open a coconut on an airplane might be a bit tricky due to the potential mess and noise. Airplane cabins are enclosed spaces, and cracking open a coconut could be disruptive to fellow passengers and the crew. Additionally, coconuts can produce liquid when opened, which could create a mess.

3 Practicality: Instead of cracking it open on the airplane, you might consider preparing the coconut beforehand by draining the liquid and possibly removing the meat if you plan to eat it during the flight. This would minimize the potential for mess and disruption.

Here are 10 Things You Absolutely Can Not Bring on an Airplane

1. Liquids over 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters): These must be in containers that fit in a single quart-sized clear, resealable bag and are limited to one per passenger.

2. Sharp objects: Such as knives (except plastic or butter knives), box cutters, and scissors with blades longer than 4 inches. (I once brought large scissors in a carry-on bag by mistake. Nobody noticed on the way to Vegas, or on the way home. Scary)

3. Sporting goods: Including baseball bats, golf clubs, hockey sticks, and pool cues. These will have to be stored below the cabin.

4. Firearms and ammunition: These must be declared to the airline and properly stored in checked luggage, following specific regulations.

5. Explosives and flammable items: This includes fireworks, flares, gunpowder, and fuels like gasoline or lighter fluid.

6. Self-defense items: Such as pepper spray and martial arts weapons.

7. Tools: Like drills, saws, and crowbars, unless they are under a certain size and packed in checked luggage.

8. Lithium batteries: Certain types of lithium batteries, particularly spare or loose batteries, have specific restrictions and must be packed in carry-on bags under certain conditions.

9. Hoverboards and other electric skateboards: These are generally not allowed due to their lithium-ion batteries.

10. Certain types of food: Fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as food items with liquids or gels exceeding the allowed amount, might be restricted depending on the destination and airline regulations.

credit: TSA rules and regulations

