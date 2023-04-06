Flooding Will Recede, Summer-like Warmer Stretch is on the Way for CNY

Heavy rain triggered sump pumps throughout the Mohawk Valley on Thursday morning along with flooding problems in the region. The good news is that according to meteorologists, sunny warmer weather is in our immediate future.

Meteorologist Craig Flint of WUTR says that cooler and dryer weather is in the forecast for Easter weekend with sunshine and high temperatures in the 40s on Friday and Saturday. Then, things begin to warm up starting on Easter Sunday with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

Flint says as the week goes on, temperatures will begin to warm considerably.

Monday's high temperatures will reach 63 and Tuesday's highs will rise into the upper 60s to near 70. That's when things turn summer-like on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday when temperatures rise into the upper 70s to low 80s. Currently, rain is not in the forecast so far until Monday, April 17th.

Meanwhile, Peter Geiger, Editor of the Farmer's Almanac says that a warmer and dryer than normal spring and summer are on the way according to their forecasting methodology, which dates back more than 200 years.

Average highs and lows for this time of year range from a high of 55 degrees to a low of 34. Forecasters say, barring any drastic change in the forecast, we'll be up to or about 25 degrees above the normal average this time of year, over the next 10 days.

Here's the current forecast for Easter weekend.

Friday, Partly sunny, windy and chilly, high 45.

Friday night, mostly clear, colder, low 25.

Saturday, mixture of sun and clouds, pleasant but cool, high 45.

Easter Sunday, Sunshine with a high near 55.

