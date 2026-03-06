County Flags Half-Staff in Honor of Former Comptroller Joe Timpano

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente has ordered flags on all county facilities lowered to half staff on March 6 in honor of former Oneida County Comptroller Joseph J. Timpano, who passed away February 28 at the age of 71.

Timpano retired in 2023 after 25 years as comptroller, the longest tenure in the county’s history. He was first appointed to the position in 1998 and was elected the following year. Voters returned him to office six more times, each without opposition.

Picente said Timpano’s leadership helped guide the county through years of financial growth.

“Joe Timpano was the ultimate professional and a wealth of knowledge, but first and foremost he was a great friend,” Picente said. “I had the privilege of being his partner in government for 17 years and his management of the county’s finances during that time enabled us to grow as never before. His guidance and counsel on all aspects of fiscal management were invaluable.”

County officials say Timpano built a reputation as a steady hand when it came to fiscal management, often serving as a trusted voice on budget matters both inside and outside county government.

Timpano was born February 10, 1955 in Utica, the son of Dominick and Kathleen Timpano. He graduated from T.R. Proctor High School in 1973, where he was a standout athlete, playing quarterback on the varsity football team and also competing in baseball and basketball.

He later earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Bentley University in Boston and a master’s degree from St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia.

His career began at Deloitte & Touche in New York City, where he earned his CPA. In 1988 he returned to the Utica area and became comptroller for the Town of New Hartford.

In 1996, then Oneida County Comptroller Pat Donovan asked Timpano to serve as deputy comptroller. Two years later, when Donovan’s term ended, Timpano ran for the office and won. He would go on to serve a quarter century in the position.

Friends and colleagues describe him as both meticulous with numbers and easy to talk with, a rare combination in government finance.

Outside of work, Timpano enjoyed golf, music, and spending time with family and friends in Sylvan Beach. He was also a loyal New York Yankees and Green Bay Packers fan. Bruce Springsteen was almost always somewhere in the music rotation.

And those who knew him well say he had a very specific favorite meal. Pasta with the sauce on the side, and two meatballs and two sausages served separately with just a little sauce.

Timpano is survived by his wife Jill, along with his brothers and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 6 at 12 noon at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish in Utica. Private interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

In memory of Timpano, the family asks that donations be made to the American Heart Association.

