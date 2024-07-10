This Burger Chain Is New York’s #1 Favorite Fast Food
If you thought New York's favorite fast food chain had anything to do with pizza or fried chicken, think again.
Fast food chains aren't having the best 2024, with multiple companies reporting a slump in earnings as Americans choose to spend their hard-earned money elsewhere.
Then again, when it costs nearly $20 for a basic burger meal at McDonald's, it's no wonder that more people are choosing to grab their food at the grocery store.
Here in New York, fast food prices are the most expensive in the continental U.S., only to be outdone by one other state - Hawaii.
Despite how pricey it's become to grab fast food, there are some restaurants that are worth the cost. When it comes to New Yorkers, they overwhelmingly choose the franchise known for preparing hot and fresh greasy burgers every time.
No, we're not talking Wendy's.
A new study by QR Code Generator looked into the top fast food joints in all 50 states to determine the most popular. The Empire State's favorite fast food chain was none other than Five Guys. In all, all the locations within New York boast a collective 4.3 stars out of 5 based on Tripadvisor reviews.
A quick peek at some reviews left at the location in Utica shows people raving about the "excellent service" and reliability - but visitors have also complained about the food there being a smidge too greasy.
In second place on the list was Chick-fil-A, with a reported 4.09 stars out of 5. Rounding out the top three was Panda Express, oddly, which earned 4.03 stars out of five.
Culver's claimed fourth place while Starbucks finished in fifth.
So, which fast food joint is New York's least favorite? That would be Burger King, with a dismal 3.27 collective stars out of 5.
