Final Weekend of Early Voting Before Tuesday, Election Day
The final weekend of early voting for the 2023 General Election is now underway in the Mohawk Valley. Early voting will continue Saturday, Nov. 4th, and Sunday, Nov. 5th throughout New York State. Election Day polls will be open from 6AM - 9PM on Tuesday, November 7th.
Here Are Some Key Races to Look For
In Oneida County, incumbent Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente is being challenged by Michael Hennessy.
In Utica, there are three candidates and a write-in candidate vying for the open Mayor's seat. Republican Mike Galime, Democrat Celeste Friend and Conservative Bob Cardillo are running for the Mayor's seat. Courtney Muhammad is running as a write-in.
In Rome, incumbent Mayor Jackie Izzo is running on the Conservative line and Jeffery Lanigan is running as the Republican candidate.
There are also several village, town and county races throughout the region.
Here's where you can vote "Early" this weekend...
Oneida County
Eligible Oneida County voters can vote at ANY early voting location in Oneida County during early voting. On Election Day, you must vote at your designated poll site.
- MVCC, Alumni College Center 116
- 1101 Sherman Drive, Utica
- New Hartford Town Hall
- 8635 Clinton Street, New Hartford
- South Rome Senior Center
- 112 Ridge Street, Rome
- Whitestown Town Hall
- 8539 Clark Mills Road, Whitesboro
|SATURDAY
|NOVEMBER 4, 2023
|9AM – 5PM
|SUNDAY
|NOVEMBER 5, 2023
|9AM – 5PM
Herkimer County
General Election Early Voting Schedule 2023
Little Falls Library Community Room
10 Waverly Place
Little Falls, NY 13365
Saturday 11/4/2023 9am-5pm
Sunday 11/5/2023 9am-5pm
Madison County
St Paul's Methodist Church
551 Sayles St Oneida, NY 13421
Early Voting Schedule
|Saturday, November 4, 2023
|9 am - 5 pm
|Sunday, November 5, 2023
|9 am - 5 pm
Election Day is Tuesday and polls will be open from 6AM - 9PM. Unlike in early voting, voters will be required to cast their vote at their designated polling places on Tuesday.
