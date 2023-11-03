Final Weekend of Early Voting Before Tuesday, Election Day

The final weekend of early voting for the 2023 General Election is now underway in the Mohawk Valley. Early voting will continue Saturday, Nov. 4th, and Sunday, Nov. 5th throughout New York State. Election Day polls will be open from 6AM - 9PM on Tuesday, November 7th.

Here Are Some Key Races to Look For

In Oneida County, incumbent Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente is being challenged by Michael Hennessy.

In Utica, there are three candidates and a write-in candidate vying for the open Mayor's seat. Republican Mike Galime, Democrat Celeste Friend and Conservative Bob Cardillo are running for the Mayor's seat. Courtney Muhammad is running as a write-in.

In Rome, incumbent Mayor Jackie Izzo is running on the Conservative line and Jeffery Lanigan is running as the Republican candidate.

There are also several village, town and county races throughout the region.

Here's where you can vote "Early" this weekend...

Oneida County

Eligible Oneida County voters can vote at ANY early voting location in Oneida County during early voting. On Election Day, you must vote at your designated poll site.

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 4, 2023 9AM – 5PM SUNDAY NOVEMBER 5, 2023 9AM – 5PM

Herkimer County

General Election Early Voting Schedule 2023

Little Falls Library Community Room

10 Waverly Place

Little Falls, NY 13365

Saturday 11/4/2023 9am-5pm

Sunday 11/5/2023 9am-5pm

Madison County

St Paul's Methodist Church

551 Sayles St Oneida, NY 13421

Early Voting Schedule

Saturday, November 4, 2023 9 am - 5 pm Sunday, November 5, 2023 9 am - 5 pm

Election Day is Tuesday and polls will be open from 6AM - 9PM. Unlike in early voting, voters will be required to cast their vote at their designated polling places on Tuesday.

