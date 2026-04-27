Two Men Charged in Child Abuse Case in Rome Area

Two men have been arrested following an investigation into the abuse of two young boys at a home in the outer district of the City of Rome, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say incidents happened in 2024 and 2025, with investigators focusing on allegations of physical abuse involving two male children. The case was handled by Sergeant Melissa Bolton, who is assigned to the county’s Child Advocacy Center. Chief Deputy Derrick O’Meara says the investigation found that in April of 2025, 58-year-old William Coonrod Sr. of the Town of Lee and 32-year-old William Coonrod Jr. of the City of Rome intentionally caused physical injury to a child under the age of seven.

The arrests came Friday, April 24. Deputies took Coonrod Sr. into custody in Rome and transported him to the Kurt B. Wyman Law Enforcement Building. Coonrod Jr. later turned himself in to the Sheriff’s Office.

Both men are charged with second-degree assault, a Class D felony, along with endangering the welfare of a child. Investigators say Coonrod Sr. also faces additional misdemeanor charges, including criminal obstruction of breathing, tied to an incident involving a second child.

At arraignment in CAP Court, both men were sent to the Oneida County Correctional Facility. Coonrod Jr. was held on $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond, while Coonrod Sr. was held on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond. Orders of protection were issued.

The Sheriff’s Office says the Criminal Investigation Unit and Patrol Division assisted in the case.

“This was a thorough investigation led by our Child Advocacy Center,” O’Meara said, noting the importance of protecting vulnerable children in the community.

The investigation remains active.

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