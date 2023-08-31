He didn't stay sidelined for long.

Recently retired, Father Joe Salerno has accepted a position as an associate at McGrath, Myslinski, Kowalczyk & Nunn Funeral Home on French Road in the city of Utica.

An announcement earlier this week read, "Father Joe, who needs no introduction, will be assisting in all facets of funeral service, including funeral

liturgy planning, providing spiritual support, and caring for families before, during and

after a death occurs.

"Father Joe, one of the most trusted familiar faces in our community, will now play an

integral part of our team and servicing the families that place their trust in us."

Father Salerno announced his retirement earlier this summer after 43 years as a priest, including more than two decades serving as pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Utica, now called Mary, Mother Of Our Savior Parish.

Salerno recently told WIBX 950 that he continues to serve as Chaplain of the Utica Police and Utica Fire Departments.

