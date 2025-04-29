Fact Check: The Arrest of Herkimer County Chairman Bob Hollum

There are several conflicting stories circulating via news outlets and on social media regarding the arrest of Herkimer County Legislature Chairman Robert Hollum. Here are the facts as we know them directly according to officials from both Herkimer and Oneida Counties.

There's Only One Drug Charge

On Friday, Hollum was taken into custody and arrested by Herkimer County law enforcement following a CAP Court appearance in the Town of German Flats, and he was charged with a violation of the terms of his probation. Despite news reports, Hollum was not charged with an additional count of possession of a controlled substance in court on Friday. Additionally, the exact details of the probation violation that resulted in Hollum's arrest have not yet been made public. He was remanded to the Herkimer County Jail, and then transferred to Oneida County Jail because of a potential conflict of interest, officials say.

According to Oneida County District Attorney Todd Carville, "As far as I'm aware, there has not been an additional charge of possession of drugs since the initial arrest, just the VOP (violation of probation)." The confusion in the media comes from Oneida County Jail records that show Hollum as a current inmate, stemming from the original charge of possession of a controlled substance from May of 2024.

Friday's arrest on a probation violation is Hollum's third arrest in the last year. He was arrested on May 19, 2024 on drug possession charges, criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th, and then again by NY State Police on September 11, 2024, on charges of storing a weapon unsafely.

Officials say, had Hollum been arrested a second time for possession of a controlled substance, he would most likely be facing far more serious charges.

Why Was He Held Without Bail?

Hollum is currently being held without bail at Oneida County Jail for a violation to his probation agreement, which stems from a plea deal regarding his drug arrest in May of 2024. New York State Law allows for a person to be held without bail if they are charged with violation of probation, pending a hearing. A probation violation often, but not always, carries a jail sentence. A sentence can vary under current laws, but a maximum sentence could result in incarceration for the remainder of his probation period, which in this case would be two and a half years, officials say.

Hollum is scheduled to appear in Village of Ilion Court on May 9, at 10 a.m. to answer to the violation of probation charge, according to officials.

Robert Hollum's Difficult Timeline

In January of 2024, Robert Hollum, a Republican District 4 Legislator, was elected as Legislature Chairman by the Herkimer County Legislature.

On Sunday, May 19, 2024, Hollum was arrested in the Village of Ilion on charges of seventh degree possession of a controlled substance and an open container law violation, both misdemeanors.

On September 11, 2024, Hollum was also arrested on a charge of failing to store a firearm safely, according to New York State Police.

In November of 2024, Hollum pleaded guilty to drug charges in exchange for a plea agreement with prosecutors from the Oneida County District Attorney's Office, which came with 30-days house arrest, and three years probation with drug and alcohol conditions. The plea agreement also satisfied the gun charge from September of 2024.

In January of 2025, Hollum was sentenced to 30-days house arrest along with alcohol and drug conditions that he was legally required to follow for a period of three years.

April 25, 2025 - Robert Hollum is charged with violating the terms of his probation, and he was remanded to the Herkimer county Jail and then transferred to the Oneida County Jail without bail, pending his next court appearance on May 9 at 10 a.m. in Village of Ilion Court.

What Happens Next?

WIBX has reached out to Herkimer County Administrator James Wallace, regarding the future of the Legislative Chairman position, and we're awaiting a reply. Legislator Peter Campione of Little Falls is currently the Vice Chairman of the Legislature, and is serving as acting chair in Hollum's absence. Still, Hollum has remained Chairman of the Legislature since his arrest in May of last year. It's unclear if and how the Legislature would legally be able to remove him as Chairman, and/or Legislator, in light of the current circumstances.

According to a local representative who asked not to be identified, It's unclear if a misdemeanor conviction and then violation of probation could warrant removal of a duly elected representative from office, however, the law could allow for removal from leadership positions, depending on a vote in the Legislature.

