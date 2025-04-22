F.X. Matt Brewery Named One of the Best in All of America

The F.X. Matt Brewery has been named one of the Top 10 Craft Breweries in America, and one of the Top 20 overall breweries in the United States.

FX Matt Brewery is home to iconic brands such as Saranac, Utica Club, Flying Dog, Right Coast, and many more, has been recognized in the Brewers Association's annual U.S. Craft Brewing Industry Report, ranking 7th in the Top 10 Craft Breweries and 17th in the Top 20 Overall Breweries nationwide.

This acknowledgment highlights FX Matt Brewery's continued commitment to producing high-quality beer while maintaining a significant presence in the ever-evolving craft beer industry. The recognition comes on the heels of the Brewers Association's 2024 report, which found that craft brewers in the U.S. produced 23.1 million barrels of beer, despite challenges such as rising ingredient costs and increased competition.

"We’ve always focused on one thing: making great beer. Being ranked among the top breweries in the country is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. We’re grateful to our loyal customers who continue to support us, and we’re excited for what’s to come." – Fred Matt, President, FX Matt Brewery

The FX Matt Brewery, established in 1888, is a family-owned brewery based in Utica, New York. Home to brands like Saranac, Utica Club, Flying Dog Right Coast, and more, the brewery has a long history of producing high-quality beers. Known for its innovation and commitment to excellence, FX Matt Brewery has become a respected name in the craft brewing industry. Matt's Utica Club was the first beer sold in America after prohibition was overturned.

The Brewers Association's report highlights the resilience of craft brewers, with the total retail dollar value of craft beer rising to an estimated $28.9 billion, 24.7% of dollar share, a 3% increase from 2023. As the craft beer industry matures, FX Matt Brewery remains a key player, continuing to grow while adapting to shifting consumer preferences and the evolving market.

With a legacy that spans 4 generations and 137 years, FX Matt Brewery continues to focus on creating a strong connection with customers through their diverse portfolio of beers, including the beloved Saranac, Utica Club, and Flying Dog brands. As a leader in the craft beer community, FX Matt Brewery remains committed to delivering exceptional experiences for beer lovers across the country.

