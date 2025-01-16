A dangerous weather system will bring the coldest weather of the year to Central New York next week.

Forecasters are tracking a severe arctic blast that will engulf the majority of the United States, causing temperatures to plummet 20 to 50 degrees below average.

This cold air could also bring a 1-2 punch to the region by triggering another round of lake effect snow, but exact totals are unknown at this time.

While Central New York continues to dig itself out of a seemingly endless cycle of snow, forecasters are more worried about how cold the weather will get.

Geoff Maurer of The Weather Channel spoke to WIBX about the bitter chill that's heading our way.

Sub-Zero Temperatures Put Mid-West Into Deep Freeze Stephen Maturen/Getty Images loading...

"The coldest temps will be early next week as the arctic air settles in," he said. "High temps will only top out between 10 and 15 degrees from Monday through Wednesday."

Maurer also noted Tuesday could be the worst of the bunch because temperatures could "even dip below zero" during the overnight.

The weather will struggle to reach the 20s throughout the rest of the week, he said.

Weather Channel meteorologist Kenneth Boone described how these cold temperatures will seep into the region.

"[Cold temperatures are] going to come in quickly Sunday," He said. Boone said the warmest air will linger in the morning, but it will struggle to remain in the 20s before temperatures start to tumble around noon.

Said Boone, "We can be in the teens by Sunday afternoon and high temperatures are expected to be in the mid-teens at best through Wednesday of next week."

Detroit Deals With Heavy Snow And Bitter Cold Joshua Lott/Getty Images loading...

According to The Weather Channel, overnight lows on Sunday will hover around 8 degrees in the Utica area. However, Tuesday night will be extremely bitter with temperatures currently predicted to reach -6.

North Country, like Boonville, will have even colder weather on tap.

Sunday night's low will hit 3 degrees while subzero overnight temperatures will freeze the area until Wednesday. The worst weather will be Tuesday night, with the mercury flirting with temperatures as low as -10.

Those who must be outdoors during these extreme temperatures are advised to minimize their time exposed to the elements and to know the early signs of hypothermia.

As for the snow, the stream of arctic air will likely whip up several bands of lake effect snow since the Great Lakes still aren't completely frozen.

Winter Storm Uri Brings Ice And Snow Across Widespread Parts Of The Nation Scott Olson/Getty Images loading...

"Lake effect snow showers will be possible, at this time it looks like a better chance for them west and north of Utica. The best chance for snow showers in Utica would be Monday," said Boone

The good news is, the chance of Central New York being blasted by heavy snow similar to what we endured at the start of January are low/

In all, this solidifies what we've known for a while now - this is the coldest January in years.

The good thing is, it seems just January will act like a traditional winter.

Said Boone, "The models [for] February and March are trending warmer."

So we've certainly started off the year colder and temperatures have been at - or really below average most of the month and that'll be the case as we head into the end of the month. [...] But the models for temperatures say we'll be above average as we get into the month of February.

While the next few days will be extremely rough, just hang on!

Warmer weather is on the way!

The Current Forecast until Wednesday, January 22

According to The Weather Channel, here's what the weather will be like in the Utica area.

Friday, January 17:Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. High 33F

Friday Night: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 27F

Saturday, January 18: Periods of rain and snow. High 37F.

Saturday Night: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 18F.

Sunday, January 19: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 24F.

Sunday Night: Overcast. Low 8F.

Monday, January 20: Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High near 15F

Monday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 1F.

Tuesday, January 21: Bitterly cold. Sunshine and clouds mixed. High around 10F

Tuesday Night: A few clouds. Low -6F

Wednesday, January 22: Partly cloudy. High 12F

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low 4F

Overnight lows will be back in the teens by Thursday night, and remain that way through the rest of the month.

