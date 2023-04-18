Exclusive, Graphic Recording of Utica School Superintendent Surfaces [AUDIO]

(An audio recording of embattled Utica Superintendent of Schools Bruce Karam recently delivered to WIBX News has been authenticated by an independent source, and aired during the Keeler Show Tuesday morning on WIBX.

The recording, which runs just over one minute, was recorded in secrecy by one of the people attending a senior administrative meeting with Karam at the district offices in the Fall of 2021. The recording was delivered to WIBX by U.S. mail from an anonymous sender nearly three weeks ago.

During the recording Karam is heard speaking with those in the meeting about a former employee, who had been seemingly critical of him and the district online. Weaving in and out of expletives, Karam is heard repeatedly calling the woman "fat" and said she quit because she wasn't a good employee. Karam confirmed with those in the room that the woman was moved out of central kitchen (Utica schools food service) because "she was a problem."

"She wasn't a good employee, she was a (expletive) fat troublemaker," Karam said.

Karam went on in the recording to reference that the woman's daughter had been recently murdered and that instead of "writing emails," she should focus on who her kid was dating. The recording ends with Karam explaining to those in the room, "this is supposed to be a grieving mother...(expletive) her, and (expletive) her family."

The recording is one of three audio recordings referenced in an independent report following an investigation into accusations by at least two administrators who say Karam created a hostile work environment. One person close to the investigation who asked not to be identified, told WIBX that while this recording is offensive, "it's not the worst one."

Karam was placed on administrative leave with pay on October 18, after members of the school's administration filed a complaint against him citing violations including retribution and the creation of a hostile work environment, among other accusations. Karam called the accusations a "personal vendetta" against him by board president Joe Hobika, and acting Superintendent Brian Nolan, claiming it was an unfair attempt "to destroy his reputation." Karam filed suit against the district, the acting Superintendent, and four board members. He also filed an appeal of the investigator's report.

In March, Karam withdrew his lawsuit against individual board members Joesph Hobika, Danielle Padula, Tennille Knoop, and James Paul. Board members Bob Cardillo and Dave Testa voted against placing Karam on administrative leave, pending the results of an investigation. Board member Don Dawes left the meeting after executive session and did not vote. Karam's lawsuit did not include these individual board members. At the January 24th meeting of the board, all seven members, including Cardillo, Testa, and Dawes, voted to keep Karam on administrative leave, with pay.

Brian Nolan has been the acting Superintendent since the October 18th board meeting.

WIBX decided to air the recording on Tuesday morning in the interest of transparency and as a public service to a community whose tax dollars are currently supporting the salaries of Karam while he's on forced leave, and his temporary replacement, acting Superintendent Brian Nolan.

It's also been verified that at least one other investigation into Karam has been underway by the Oneida County District Attorney's Office. When asked about the matter, DA Scott McNamara said he was unable to speak about it.

WIBX has reached out for comment from Karam, Board President Joe Hobika, and Acting Superintendent Brian Nolan. In the case of Hobika and Nolan, we are awaiting a response. Karam told WIBX on Tuesday morning that on the advice of his attorney, he's unable to comment.

(CAUTION - ADULT CONTENT) The video below contains the audio recorded in the administrator's meeting which begins 30 seconds into the video. Expletives have been censored out, as well as the first-name of one of the people mentioned by Karam in the recording.

