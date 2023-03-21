The former principal of an area Catholic school is facing charges of stealing funds.

Roy Kane served as the executive vice principal at Notre Dame Jr./Sr. High School from September of 2019 through July of last year before being let go. On Monday, Kane was arraigned on a charge of third degree grand larceny, WKTV reported.

The allegation is that Kane stole at least $3,000 while employed by the school between March of 2020 and June of 2022.

The 62-year-old entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment and was released on his own recognizance.

Earlier this year, school officials announced Utica native Richard Ambruso would be taking the reigns as interim principal at Notre Dame. The appointment was made through June of 2024, officials announced.

WIBX 950 reached out to Kane for comment. He told us that he has hired an attorney and intends to vigorously fight the allegations against him.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

