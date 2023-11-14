Enjoy the Sun and Warmer Temperatures While It Lasts
Central New York is about to enjoy some warmer temperatures and sunshine with dry conditions over the next few days, but it's not expected to last long.
The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures reaching about 10 degrees warmer than average on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of this week. Average high temperatures for the middle of November in Utica-Rome peak at about 47 degrees. This week, temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 50s to near 60 each day, but treasure it while you have the opportunity. Rain is expected to develop later in the day on Friday and temperatures will begin to drop as we go into the weekend.
Here's the current forecast:
Wednesday - Party Cloudy with sunshine, high 53
Thursday - Mostly Sunny with a high of 56
Friday - Rain developing later in the day, with high temperatures near 60 degrees.
Saturday - am showers and a high of 41
Sunday - Afternoon Showers with a high of 39 degrees and overnight lows dropping into the upper 20s.
Right now, the holiday forecast for Thanksgiving looks a bit cooler.
Wednesday - Showers with a high of 45.
Thursday - Showers and snow showers with a high of 40
Black Friday - Snow showers and 39 degrees.
The next three days might be the perfect time to put up those holiday decorations, instead of trying to do it when it's cold and snowing.
The outlook right now for the remainder of November is slightly cooler with snow showers and highs in the upper 30s, according to the National Weather Service.
