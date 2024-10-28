Election Report: Early Voting Offers Up An Interesting Surprise
We're not even half way through the early voting period in New York and there are already some interesting election surprises.
Oneida County's Board of Elections has released an update of early voting counts and the surprise is that so far, Republicans have joined Democrats this year in taking advantage of early voting. In pervious elections. Democrats outnumbered Republicans in early voting, but Trump has encouraged Republicans to vote early and so far, it seems like GOP voters are listening.
According to Amela Hrustic of the Democratic Deputy Commissioner of the Oneida County Board of Elections, in the race between John Mannion and Brandon Williams for the NY-22 Congressional seat, Republican voters have slightly outnumbered Democratic voters, 1910 to 1883 as of Sunday night. 678 unaffiliated voters have also voted in the race.
"We have received some requests for early voting numbers and will be sharing daily and running totals with all our media contacts. Please see below for information from the 1st day of early voting with a party breakdown," said Hurstic. "In 2020, Oneida County had 16,947 total early voters so today’s total alone represents about 24.7% of the entire 2020 early voting total."
Republicans outnumbered Democrats on Saturday, the first day of early voting, 1878 to 1490. 591 blanks voted on Saturday.
Early voting continues until Sunday evening. Election Day is Tuesday, November 5th from 6am - 9pm.
