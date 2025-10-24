Early Voting Begins Saturday – Here’s the Schedule With Locations

The countdown to Election Day is on, and Central New Yorkers don’t have to wait until November 4th to make their voices heard. Early voting kicks off this Saturday, October 25th, across New York, including Oneida, Herkimer, Otsego, Lewis, and Madison counties — giving voters a full week to get it done before the crowds of Election Day.

What to Bring and Expect

If it’s your first time voting in your current district, you might need ID. For everyone else, it's just like election day as you just sign in and vote as usual. Poll workers will walk you through anything you’re unsure about.

You can also review your ballot ahead of time so you know what’s on it — candidates, propositions, and local questions — before you walk through the door.

Here are the early voting details for Oneida County, New York for the 2025 General Election:

• Sat, Oct 25 & Sun, Oct 26: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Oneida County, New York Elections

• Mon, Oct 27: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Oneida County, New York Elections

• Tue, Oct 28: 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Oneida County, New York Elections

• Wed, Oct 29: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Oneida County, New York Elections

• Thu, Oct 30: 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Oneida County, New York Elections

• Fri, Oct 31: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Oneida County, New York Elections

• Sat, Nov 1 & Sun, Nov 2: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Oneida County, New York Elections

• Mohawk Valley Community College, Alumni College Center, Room 116 — 1101 Sherman Drive, Utica.

• South Rome Senior Center — 112 Ridge Street, Rome. Oneida

• New Hartford Town Hall — 8635 Clinton Street, New Hartford.

• Whitestown Town Office — 8539 Clark Mills Road, Whitesboro.

Herkimer County:

• Early voting site is Holy Family Parish Gym, 637 E. John St., Little Falls, NY 13365.

• Hours:

◦ Sat, Oct 25: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

◦ Sun, Oct 26: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

◦ Mon, Oct 27: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

◦ Tue, Oct 28: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

◦ Wed, Oct 29: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

◦ Thu, Oct 30: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

◦ Fri, Oct 31: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

◦ Sat, Nov 1: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

◦ Sun, Nov 2: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Early-voting details for Madison County

• Where: At St. Paul’s Methodist (United) Church, 551 Sayles St., Oneida, NY 13421. \

• Hours:

◦ Sat, Oct 25: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

◦ Sun, Oct 26: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

◦ Mon, Oct 27: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

◦ Tue, Oct 28: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

◦ Wed, Oct 29: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

◦ Thu, Oct 30: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

◦ Fri, Oct 31: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

◦ Sat, Nov 1: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

◦ Sun, Nov 2: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Early-voting details for Otsego County

Voters may cast ballots in-person at either of the following locations:

• Brenner Building – Neahwa Park, 24 Bertus Lauren Drive, Oneonta

• Meadows Office Complex, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown

• Sat, Oct 25 & Sun, Oct 26: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

• Mon, Oct 27: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

• Tue, Oct 28: 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

• Wed, Oct 29: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

• Thu, Oct 30: 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

• Fri, Oct 31: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

• Sat, Nov 1 & Sun, Nov 2: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Early-voting details for Lewis County

• When:Saturday, October 25 through Sunday, November 2, 2025.

• Where:

Lewis County Board of Elections 7513 E. State St., Lowville, NY 13367

◦ Sat Oct 25: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

◦ Sun Oct 26: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

◦ Mon Oct 27: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

◦ Tue Oct 28: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

◦ Wed Oct 29: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

◦ Thu Oct 30: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

◦ Fri Oct 31: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

◦ Sat Nov 1 & Sun Nov 2: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.