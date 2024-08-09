New York Reports Early Start to West Nile Virus “Season”

A New York man tested positive for the potentially life-threatening virus and health officials are concerned by how early it is.

Mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus have already been found in parts of New York State, including Central New York. However, finding infected mosquitoes is very different than reporting a human case of WNV.

Darren McCollester, Hulton Archive via Getty Images Darren McCollester, Hulton Archive via Getty Images loading...

The first case of 2024 was just reported and the issue is the man became sick before what's generally considered human West Nile "season." Most human cases typically occur between August in September.

This man, a 50-year-old from Islip, tested positive in early July and required hospitalization. Thankfully, he has since recovered and is back at home.

According to the Center for Disease Control, some of the most common symptoms are headache, and high fever, along with achy joints, and nausea. More severe symptoms include seizures, swelling of the brain, weakness, paralysis, and even vision loss.

Read More: Every New Yorker Should Know These 5 Symptoms of West Nile Virus

The good thing is, about 3 in 4 people infected with the virus do not exhibit any symptoms. But, the CDC has found people over the age of 50 are more likely to become seriously ill.

Trauma Center at Public Chicago Hospital Treats Severely Injured Scott Olson/Getty Images loading...

Of the roughly 20% of infected individuals who do exhibit symptoms, recovery can take days or even weeks. There is no specific treatment for WNV, just the symptoms.

It's also believed that those who survive an infection have a stronger protection against the virus should they be exposed to it again.

The virus was first detected in New York over 20 years ago and, while the virus is transmitted by mosquitoes, the insects can only carry the virus when they feed on an infected bird.

If you wish to mitigate your chances of getting bit, it's advised to remove all standing water around your residence, wear bug spray with DEET, and wear baggy clothing when outside - especially around mosquito hotspot hours around dawn and dusk.

You also should look into your diet.

Read More: Find out Which Foods Turn You into a NY Mosquito Magnet

The good news is, the first mosquito-killing frost is around the corner and should arrive by the end of September or early October.

Colors To Wear In New York To Avoid Getting Bit By Mosquitos Experts have learned what colors you should wear to avoid getting bit by mosquitos and what colors attract mosquitos. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Get our free mobile app

Do These Mosquito Products On Amazon Really Work? Gallery Credit: Brett Alan