Watch Drone Footage of Tuesday’s Boonville Church Explosion

Five people were seriously injured as the Boonville Fire Department was investigating a report of the strong smell of gas coming from the Abundant Life Fellowship Church in Boonville Tuesday.

Initial reports say four parishioners and a firefighter were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police Chief Dave Olney says the investigation is still ongoing, but provided the following spectacular aerial footage recorded by the Boonville Police. The video includes overhead footage of the scene, as well thermal heat camera images that show the fires hotspot throughout the building.

READ MORE: THE LATEST UPDATE ON THE ABUNDANT LIFE CHURCH EXPLOSION

The 35 Poorest Counties in New York State Our friends at 27/7 WallSt have done it again. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, the website identified the 35 poorest counties in New York State.

Data included poverty levels, unemployment numbers, overall population, and median household incomes. Can you guess which county came in at #1? Gallery Credit: Megan

The Top 10 Snowiest Cities in New York State If you love all things winter, then chances are you live in one of these cities. Road Snacks compiled a new list of the state's snowiest places by looking into their annual snowfall rates and determining the average amount.

So hang onto your snow shovels. This list throws some major curveballs - but it's all facts. Gallery Credit: Megan