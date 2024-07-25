Legendary Business in the Adirondacks Closing for Good After This Season

It's better late than never that we deliver truly devastating news about a legendary longtime business that will be closing after their season is done. This business has been a staple in the Adirondacks between Old Forge and Inlet for years and pretty soon it will be no more.

You can't miss the giant donut on State Route 28 as you're traveling from Old Forge north to Inlet. There are many famous landmarks that will never be forgotten from the memories of those who own property or who have camps up there. There is the Water Safari Arch, the Pied Piper sign and many others. The giant donut sign reading, "The Donut Shop" is definitely one of those landmarks.

The Donut Shop of Eagle Bay The Donut Shop of Eagle Bay loading...

The owners of The Donut Shop in Eagle Bay took to social media to make the announcement back on July 17th, 2024. This is truly sad as the post read,

I’m sure many people have heard different rumors about the shop, so I just wanted to address them. It is with great sadness that this will be our last year running The Donut Shop. It is not a decision that we wanted to make, but our chapter has come to an end. We want to sincerely thank our customers so much for an amazing journey. The continuous loyal customers that remained with us when we first started thank you! We appreciate you giving us a chance and accepting our little changes. To the absolute amazing staff that we have had over the years. You have stuck with us through it all and we couldn’t be more grateful. We appreciate all your hard work and effort through the years. You guys will always be family. To this amazing community that opened their arms and hearts to me and my family THANK YOU! Eagle Bay will always have a place in our hearts! We have had a great ride and we appreciate the support. The Donut Shop seems to be coming to an end and this breaks our hearts for us and the community. We will be continuing until November, so please make sure to stop by grab your donuts and say bye to all of us!

They offer a variety of donuts, but nothing beats their classic, hot cinnamon sugar donut. Many people woke up to the crisp mountain air and made their way over to The Donut Shop to pick up a dozen or more to accompany their morning coffee.

There is no word on whether or not someone will take the reigns and reopen, but this will definitely be a huge loss to the community up north and those who travel there. As mentioned in the post, they will be open until November so get them while they're hot. They unfortunately won't last long. Good luck to the owners on their next venture and you will truly be missed.

You can check out their post below and see all the photos of good times had and their delicious donut options.

New York's Top 5 Most Sought after Jobs in 2024 According to a new study by Class Central , New Yorkers are craving jobs that pay well and make them a little more indispensable.



Gallery Credit: Megan

Central New York's Top 10 Fan Voted Ice Cream Stands For 2024 Where can you find the best place for ice cream in the Mohawk Valley? Here's what WIBX listeners had to say. Gallery Credit: Megan