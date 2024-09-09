Hunting for a new job in New York? This is the one thing you should never, ever do.

The job market is seemingly saturated and desolate of jobs at the same time. Whether it be fake job postings to make a company look good, or the fact that a historic number of Americans are now holding down multiple jobs - that's beside the point.

The big issue is comes after getting out of the application slush pile, of which experts at Resume.io says doing this with your resume and cover letter will take you out of consideration every time.

Resume.io career expert, Amanda Augustine, warned New Yorkers to never let AI do the application for them. Nearly 3 in 4 managers in the Empire State say they would immediately dismiss an applicant if they use Artificial Intelligence.

This is a concern since a study from Nootroedge determined New York students are heavily reliant on AI.

Read More: Students Using AI to Cheat in School the Most Are in from New York

Managers have a variety of reasons to be openly hostile toward AI users. Some say it shows laziness, ingenuity, and a lack of confidence in an applicant's own abilities.

Some also say AI creates an unfair advantage.

Said Augustine:

AI-generated content often contains tell-tale signs, such as overly polished or excessively detailed cover letters, and HR professionals now have access to sophisticated tools that easily identify such content.

She also advised authenticity is more desired than perfection because "employers are looking for genuine candidates, not just flawless prose."

Of the few managers that aren't as spiteful of AI, they encouraged New York applicants to "heavily customize" what the online generator spat out to make it their own.

The slim minority also noted that AI can be used to help set up guidelines about what a potential employer may be looking for, and help an applicant cut out some heavy guessing work.

In all, about half of surveyed New York managers felt there's an ethical concern to using AI in applications at all. Roughly 46% of respondents felt AI misrepresents a candidate's skills.

In all, 62% of those surveyed said companies should absolutely implement policies that would require all applicants to disclose if AI was used or not on their cover letters or resumes.

"Transparency is key," said Augustine. "Candidates need to be upfront about their use of AI, and employers need to set clear expectations."

What do you think about using AI to apply for jobs? While the benefits are there, such as saving time and aggravation hemming and hawing over rewrites - the consequences, at least to me, far outweigh them.

